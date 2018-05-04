BRO to celebrate 58th Raising Day

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) The Border Roads Organisation (BRO), a leader in infrastructure development in the border areas of the country, will celebrate its 58th Raising Day on Monday.

A Defence Ministry statement said the BRO had grown enormously since its inception in 1960.

“The works executed have ensured the territorial integrity and the socio-economic upliftment of the most inaccessible regions of the country as well as India’s neighbourhood,” it said.

“BRO shall endeavour to explore new frontiers while it undertakes systematic modernisation of its construction techniques. Its focus shall remain enhanced productivity and quality construction.”

–IANS

