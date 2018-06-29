Broadway-style musical ‘Aladdin’ premieres in Delhi

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) A Broadway-style musical based on the classic tale of “Aladdin” enthralled the audience in Delhi at its premiere show, attended by popular names from the capital city’s social circuit.

The magic carpet for the Disney India show — produced by BookMyShow — rolled out at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here on Wednesday.

The evening was marked by the presence of Amjad Ali Khan, models Hasleen Kaur, Sapna Kumar and Laxmi Rana, designer Siddharth Tytler, Nikhil Mehra, Tanisha Mohan and Sanjoy Roy among others.

This musical on “Aladdin”, whose characters Jafar, Jasmine and Aladdin are well-known to Disney fans, was staged in Mumbai in April.

It has been reimagined for the Indian stage, with around 50 performers entertaining the audience with foot-tapping music, choreography and acting. It is complete with songs such as “Friend Like Me” and “A Whole New World”, celebrating the love between Aladdin and Jasmine and of his friendship with Genie.

The actors who have brought the tale alive on stage include Siddharth Menon, Taaruk Raina, Kira Narayanan, Mantra and Vikrant Chaturvedi.

“Aladdin” is being staged here till July 15.

–IANS

rb/ahm/