Broken hot water pipe kills 5 in Russian hotel

Moscow, Jan 20 (IANS) Five people were killed and three others hospitalized on Monday after a broken hot water pipe flooded a small hotel in the Russian city of Perm near the Ural Mountains, the regional investigative committee said.

The accident was caused by a broken pipe, Xinhua news agency quoted the committee as saying in a statement.

Investigators have opened a criminal case on the grounds of provision of services that do not meet safety requirements for life and health of consumers, the statement said.

Most experienced criminologists of the committee were sent to Perm to provide practical assistance, as well as to collect and record evidence, it said, adding that investigators are still working at the scene of the accident.

