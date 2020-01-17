Brother linked to suicide, Goa Minister must resign: Congress

Panaji, Jan 20 (IANS) The Congress in Goa on Monday demanded the resignation of Panchayat Minister Mauvin Godinho, after the latter’s brother Wilson, was booked for alleged abetment in the suicide of former sarpanch Prakash Naik last week.

Even as Mauvin Godinho has avoided a comment on the issue, Goa Congress President Girish Chodankar said that only his resignation as a Minister would ensure a free and fair probe.

“How can the police probe a cabinet minister’s brother? Mauvin has to resign for a free and fair probe,” Chodankar said.

On January 17, Naik, a former sarpanch of the Merces village panchayat, was founded dead due to gunshot wounds at his residence.

Police later said that he shot himself, but a message which Naik had allegedly sent to WhatsApp groups blamed Wilson Godinho and one Tahir for the suicide.

Naik’s family members also refused to take possession of the body, until the two named in the social media message were not booked.

Wilson Godinho and Tahir were subsequently booked under section 306 (abetment) of the Indian Penal Code late Sunday.

–IANS

maya