Brothers killed in UP accident

Lucknow, Aug 20 (IANS) Two brothers were killed when their car collided with a truck on Monday in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district, police said

The accident took place on National Highway 29 near Haraiyya village.

The impact of the collision turned the car into a mangled heap of steel.

The victims, Mohammad Shakib (32) and Mohammad Shahid (38), died on the spot. They were returning from Lucknow and were headed to Gorakhpur.

According to the police, the accident took place as the driver of the car could not spot a deep hole on the road.

By the time he applied the brakes, the vehicle spun and rammed into the truck. Gas cutters were used to extract their bodies from the car.

–IANS

