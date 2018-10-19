Bruce Dern falls while jogging, hospitalised

Los Angeles, Oct 20 (IANS) Actor Bruce Dern was hospitalised here and later released after he suffered a possible fractured hip.

TMZ had reported that the incident took place at 3.45 p.m on Friday. It posted a photo taken by a bystander of a shirtless Dern, 82, on the ground as he was being treated and said the incident occurred at Runyon Canyon, a popular and rugged hiking area in the Hollywood Hills.

Dern’s manager Alan Somers told Variety that the accident took place after he slipped on gravel while jogging, while his publicist Lee Wallman said he jogs everyday.

Wallman said that Dern had recently completed filming his role as George Spahn in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” Dern was cast as a replacement for the late Burt Reynolds.

Wallman said she expects that Dern will want to return to shooting the upcoming Showtime comedy series “Black Monda” next week.

“Knowing Bruce, he’ll want to get back to work as soon as possible,” she added.

Dern, the father of actress Laura Dern, has credits dating back to “Route 66” in 1960. He was nominated for the Academy Award for supporting actor for “Coming Home” in 1978 and for best actor for “Nebraska” in 2013. He also appeared in Tarantino’s “The Hateful Eight.”

