Bruno de Carvalho in fray again for presidency of Sporting Lisbon

Lisbon, Dec 29 (IANS) Sporting Lisbon president Bruno de Carvalho announced on Thursday his candidacy for re-election in the Portuguese football club polls scheduled to be held on March 4.

De Carvalho posted a message on his Facebook page confirming his application for re-election for a new term, reports Efe.

He pointed out that the coming four years are fundamental to consolidate everything that has been done in the last four years.

De Carvalho will be competing with Pedro Madeira Rodrigues, former secretary-general of the Portuguese chamber of commerce and industry.

Sporting Lisbon are currently in fourth place in the Portuguese league with 30 points, eight points behind top-placed Benfica.

–IANS

pur/bg