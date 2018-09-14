Brutal attack on railway gateman in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) A railway gateman was brutally attacked here over his refusal to open a level crossing gate as a train was approaching, officials said on Monday.

“Kunadan Pathak, who was manning the railway level gate number 19 between Narela and Rathdhana, was attacked by three bike-borne assailants over his refusal to open the gate as the 18101 Muri Express was approaching,” a senior Northern Railway official told IANS.

“Pathak’s both hands and legs have been amputated by miscreants and his neck has also been injured by the assailants,” the official said.

Pathak has been admitted to the Railway’s Central hospital in New Delhi where he is undergoing major surgery, the official said.

The incident occurred on Monday at 12.40 a.m. Pathak, a resident of Banka district in Bihar, had joined the railways in 2013.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal also visited the hospital.

“All expenses are being taken care of by the Railways to see to it that he survives and comes back amongst us,” the official said.

The official added that an FIR has been lodged against unknown persons.

Following the attack on the gateman, about five trains were delayed.

–IANS

aks/ksk/bg