Bryan Cranston to make London stage debut

London, Jan 28 (IANS) Actor Bryan Cranston, who shot to fame playing a drug king in TV series “Breaking Bad”, will go from bad to mad when he will make his London stage debut in a theatre version of the film “Network”.

Cranston will play an unstable television news anchor who urges viewers to stick their heads out the window and yell ‘I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take it any more!’ — a line which was said in the 1976 movie, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The film’s Oscar-winning screenplay has been adapted by Lee Hall.

The production, to be staged at the National Theatre, will be directed by Ivo van Hove.

Rufus Norris, the director of the National Theatre, revealed that “Network” will open in the Lyttelton in November.

