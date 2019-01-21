Bryan Singer to helm ‘Red Sonja’ amidst sexual misconduct allegations

Los Angeles, Jan 25 (IANS) Filmmaker Bryan Singer will continue directing the upcoming film “Red Sonja” amidst the accusations of sexual assault and misconduct against him.

The film’s producer Avi Lerner confirmed the news in a statement in which he said that the “Bohemian Rhapsody” director, who was roped in for helming “Red Sonja” in 2018, will continue making the film, reports variety.com.

“I know the difference between agenda-driven fake news and reality, and I am very comfortable with this decision. In America people are innocent until proven otherwise,” Lerner added.

Singer has been repeatedly accused of sexual misconduct over the years. One of the articles quoted a man who said he was a 13-year-old extra on the Singer film “Apt Pupil” when the director fondled his genitals without consent.

One unidentified accuser alleged he had sex with Singer when he was under 18.

–IANS

