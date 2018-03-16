BSE appoints David Wright as Public Interest Director

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Stock exchange major BSE on Monday said it has appointed former European Commission official David Wright as a Public Interest Director with effect from March 16.

David, an Oxford graduate, worked in the Commission from 1977 to 2011, BSE said in a statement.

“From March, 2000 – October, 2010 Wright was first Director, then Deputy Director-General for securities and financial markets, then for all financial services policy in DG, Internal Market and Services,” it added.

–IANS

ppg/vd