BSE crosses listing of Rs 1 lakh cr of commercial papers

Mumbai, Jan 1 (IANS) Stock exchange major BSE has listed commercial papers worth Rs 1 lakh crore since the start of the segment in November 2019.

In financial parlance, a commercial paper is a short-term security used to raise funds.

According to the stock exchange, till date, 52 issuers have listed 288 issuances of commercial paper worth Rs 111,080 crore.

“The weighted average yield of these issuances is 6.11 per cent with an average tenor of 137 days,” the BSE said in a statement.

In FY20, BSE’s debt platforms have enabled corporate India to list debt instruments worth Rs 429,202 crore ($60.23 billion) as on January 1, 2020.

“Of this, BSE has successfully raised Rs 228,633 crore ($32.05 billion) with market share of around 60 per cent via BSE BOND platform as on January 1, 2020,” the statement said.

This platform was launched in July 2016 and garnered fund raising of Rs 929,705 crore ($130.24 billion) since inception.

–IANS

rv/vd