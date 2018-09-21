BSES festival offer of temporary ‘Tatkal’ power connections in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) To cater to the demands of the upcoming festival season without adding to Delhi’s high pollution levels, two power distribution companies (discoms) in the national capital — BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd and BSES Yamuna Power Ltd — will provide temporary “Tatkal”, or immediate, electricity connections for both community and private festivities, BSES said on Thursday.

In a statement here, the discom said that getting the “same day” electricity connections is not only a “hassle free” process, but also a cheaper, safer, noise and pollution free alternative to polluting diesel gensets, for instance.

“BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL) will provide ‘Tatkal’ electricity connections for pujas, pandals marriages and even construction activities,” a BSES statement said.

“Under the innovative scheme, a consumer will be able to get a temporary connection the same day of applying and completing the commercial formalities. Usually, it can take between three-five days to get a temporary connection,” it said.

According to BSES, to get a “tatkal” temporary electricity connection, a consumer has to contact its call centre numbers 19123/ 39999707 (BRPL) and 19122/ 39999808 (BYPL), or visit the customer care centre at the division office and complete simple formalities. They can also apply online and make payment for the temporary connection on the company website www.bsesdelhi.com and from the BSES mobile app.

“The entire BSES machinery is geared up to make ‘same day’ connections possible,” the statement said.

BSES also cautioned that incidences of power theft increase during the festival season.

“BSES’ teams will be on high alert to catch such transgressions. Consumers are requested to take legal ‘temporary’ connections for all their celebrations,” the discom said.

The BSES sister discoms will be relying heavily on analytics to catch power thieves, it added.

–IANS

bc/vm