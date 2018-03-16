BSE’s India Inx’s cumulative trading turnover crosses $24 bn

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) BSE’s India International Exchange (India Inx) on Tuesday said its cumulative total trading turnover has crossed the $24 billion mark driven by a substantial jump in its trading volume which increased to over 1.5 million contracts.

According to the international stock exchange, the trading volume on the India INX markets reached one million contracts in 260 trading days, while the 1.5 million contracts mark was achieved in the next 39 trading days.

Similarly, the trading turnover on the Inx markets reached $10 billion in 235 trading days, as compared to the next $10 billion mark, which was achieved in the subsequent 40 trading days itself, it said in a statement.

“The compounded monthly growth rate of the India Inx trading volume for the period between October 2017 and February 2018 was 54 per cent per month, indicating the rapid growth in the India Inx derivatives segment primarily due to the increase in the exchange membership and overall market participation,” the statement said.

It added that the trading turnover ($11.9 billion) in the first 54 trading days of the calendar year 2018 is already 97 per cent of the total trading turnover ($12.3 billion) for the entire year 2017 (245 trading days).

–IANS

