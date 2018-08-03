BSES issues I-Day advisory on flying kites near power units

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) In view of the mass kite flying tradition on Independence Day in the national capital, BSES, one of Delhi’s two electricity distribution companies (discoms), issued an advisory on Tuesday cautioning people against flying kites near electrical installations as metal-coated kite strings can cause trippings and electrocutions.

In an “Independence Day advisory”, BSES said the widespread use of metal coated “manjha”, or kite string, “poses a great danger not only to the person flying the kite, but may also disrupt electricity supply. Each year, there are several instances on this count.”

“Even though disrupting power supply and causing damage to power equipment is punishable under the Electricity Act and the Delhi Police Act, there seems to be little consideration shown for the law as well as power supply,” the advisory said.

Noting that tripping of a single 33/66 KV line can disrupt power supply to over 10,000 consumers, BSES said there are several instances of kite-flying related disruptions every year.

“Elders and parents are requested to inform and counsel children not to enter prohibited/barricaded electrical installations to retrieve kites because life is more precious than a kite of a few rupees.

“Any carelessness can lead to a major power failure, blackout and even electrocutions,” the discom said.

In case of any emergency, the BSES said, apart from the 24×7 call centre numbers, consumers are can reach BSES through its emergency numbers (BRPL- 1800 10 39707, BYPL- 41999808) or through its mobile app.

–IANS

