BSE’s record-smashing IPO over-subscribed 51 times

Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Stock exchange major BSE’s initial public offering (IPO) was oversubscribed by 51.22 times on Wednesday, the third and final day of the Rs 1,243.43 crore offering.

According to the data available with the NSE, till 11.30 p.m. on Wednesday, the IPO received bids for 55,30,80,186 shares of the total issue size of 1,07,99,039 shares.

Claiming many firsts to its credit on the issue’s third and final day, the BSE’s IPO became the country’s first stock exchange to breach the one-million-plus applications mark.

It is also the first IPO post-demonetisation to attract over a million applications and collected around Rs 45,000 crore, said a spokesperson.

It also became the first Rs 1,000 crore IPO of calendar year 2017, first one after RBL to be subscribed over 50 times.

Overwhelmed by the public response to the three-day issue, the BSE got into an impromptu celebratory mood by with BSE Managing Director and CEO Ashish Chauhan cutting a massive six-feet long, 20-kg cake.

He was joined by the BSE team, investment bankers, friends and associates at the celebrations.

Earlier, the stock exchange major had allocated 46,28,158 equity shares to ‘Anchor Investors’ worth Rs 373 crore.

The company allocated the equity shares at an offer price of Rs 806 per equity share.

The anchor investors included the likes of Capital World, Massachussets Institute of Technology, ICICI Pru MF, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, Bajaj Allianz, Reliance Capital Trustee Co, Kuwait Investment Authority Fund and SBI MF.

The IPO is the first issue to hit the markets in 2017 and lasted for three days.

The maiden public issue off-loaded a total of 15,427,197 equity share (including anchor portion of 4,628,158 equity shares) with a face value of Rs 2 each via the book building route in a price band of Rs 805-Rs 806.

At the upper band, the size offer works out to Rs 1,243.43 crore.

The offer comprised up to 28.26 per cent of the fully diluted ‘post-offer’ issued share capital of BSE. Bids have been invited for a minimum of 18 equity shares and in multiples of 18 equity shares thereafter.

Established on July 9, 1875, the company is the country’s biggest bourse in terms of listed companies (5,868 firms) on its platform. But the exchange’s own shares will trade on the rival National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The BSE owns and operates the popular BSE exchange platform and has a 14 per cent market share in the “equity cash” segment.

The $1.71 trillion market capitalisation of listed companies on its platform makes it the 10th largest exchange in the world by market capitalisation and it operates in multiple segments such as listings, securities services, corporate services and data dissemination.

In addition, the stock exchange major holds a 50.05 per cent stake in Central Depository Services (India) and 100 per cent stake in Indian Clearing Corporation.

Currently, its top shareholders include Deutsche Boerse, Singapore Exchange, State Bank of India, Life Insurance Corporation of India, GKFF Ventures, Quantum (M), Caldwell India Holdings Inc. and Atticus Mauritius.

The global co-ordinators and book running lead managers to the offer are Edelweiss Financial Services, Axis Capital, Jefferies India and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India).

