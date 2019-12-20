BSF-BGB updating new SOPs, plan single-row fencing

New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) The border guarding forces of India and Bangladesh are working to update the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) as well as construction of single-row fencing along the border within 150 yards.

The Border Security Force and Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) are updating the SOP that are in place to prevent a repeat of what happened in October this year when Head Constable Vijay Bhan Singh of the BSF lost his life following an unprovoked firing by the BGB.

During the 49th bilateral Director General level talks between the two forces from December 25-30, Both sides agreed on Sunday to avoid such incidents

BSF DG Vivek Johri called the incident unfortunate, unexpected and unwanted, saying “there are lessons to be learnt as to how to prevent such incidents.”

“We are drawing a detailed SOP on this subject,” Johri said. “We have basic SOPs already in place. What we are doing now is review them and plug gaps. It should be ready in the next few days.”

Commenting on the incident, BGB chief Major General Md. Shafeenul Islam said it was totally “unexpected and unwarranted”. “We have taken steps to avoid such situations. An inquiry is in process. We will take steps once the inquiry is over.”

On the status of an Indian fisherman apprehended on the sea by the BGB, Islam said he had been handed over to the police.

The BSF chief said as it was a judicial process which would take some time. “He was arrested because he crossed illegally,” he said.

The two forces discussed construction of single-row fencing, infrastructure works and construction within 150 yards of International Border without prior intimation during border coordination conference being attended by an 11-member BGB team, headed by its Director General Islam.

On single row fencing, the BGB chief said that it is within 150 yards. “We have agreed to work on it and the issue was discussed in the conference.”

BSF Director General Johri said that fencing is being improved along the India-Bangladesh border and “we are setting it up beyond the limit of 150 metres.

“Concurrence of BGB and Bangladesh is a must. We have proposed a design and they have suggested some changes. They are examining them. We have again requested for the occurrences. Once the design is finalised, it will be put in place. The design is not decided yet.”

Emphasizing the need for an international convention on border-related matters, Johri said: “You cannot construct anything within 150-metre limit without occurrence. So, India needs Bangladesh’s concurrence”.

Johri said funding for the fencing project will be done from India side. The aim is to curb cross-border crime and securing over 250 villages that fall between the international border.

Most of these villages are in West Bengal, while a few are in other Indian states sharing the border with Bangladesh.

The ambitious plan was suggested during earlier meetings with the BSF’s Bangladeshi counterpart BGB. Both forces now agree on the plan to curb crimes across the frontiers.

The Indian side was also trying to “bring down” incidents of border killings. The DGs of the two forces said on Sunday that such incidents have come down from around 350-360 during 2015-2016 to 70-82 in 2017-2018.

Both sides said many of their personnel are killed or injured by smugglers.

The talks between the two sides are held twice every year and follow the methodology of border level coordination conferences.

During the talks this time, both sides agreed to adhere to the conclusions reached and signed the Joint Record of Discussions.

On the BGB’s concerns over death of Bangladesh nationals, the Indian side said the BSF strictly followed non-lethal weapon policy on the border. Firing is resorted to only in self-defence, when BSF patrols are “gheraoed and attacked”.

It was specified that BSF does not discriminate between criminals based on nationality.

For the camps of Indian insurgent groups in Bangladesh, the BGB said Bangladesh does not allow its soil to be used by elements hostile to any country. It agreed to take action against miscreants, if there are any.

Both sides agreed to take strong measures against illegal border crossing. The two sides will intensify coordinated patrol in vulnerable areas. They voiced concerns about drug and arms smuggling and reviewed preventive measures, including sharing real-time information and information obtained from apprehended criminals.

