BSF exchanges sweets with Pakistan Rangers

Chandigarh, Nov 7 (IANS) Border Security Force (BSF) troopers exchanged sweets with their Pakistan Rangers counterparts at the Attari-Wagah joint checkpost and celebrated Diwali on Wednesday along the border outposts of Punjab’s international border with Pakistan.

BSF officers and troopers offered sweets to their Pakistani counterparts at the border gates between both countries at the Attari-Wagah joint check post (JCP), around 30 km from Amritsar.

Reports of celebrations by BSF troopers were reported in border areas of Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur and Fazilka districts.

Celebrations at some places took place on Tuesday night also.

In recent years, both sides have skipped the exchange of sweets and greetings on a few occasions due to tension between both countries following repeated firing across the Line of Control (LoC) and the international border and terrorism activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The exchange of sweets takes place on Independence Day, national days and festivals like Eid and Diwali.

Punjab shares a 553-km long international border with Pakistan which is guarded by the BSF.

