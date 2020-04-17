BSF letting people into the state: Mamata

Kolkata, April 17 (IANS) Accusing some BSF officers of letting in people into her state through the international borders, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday warned her administration to ensure no coronavirus positive patients could enter from outside and spread the infection.

“Our police personnel should see to it that no coronavirus positive patient could enter Bengal and spread the infection,” Banerjee said at an administrative meeting at the state secretariat Nabanna.

The Chief Minister said high vigil has to be maintained in international borders spread over various districts.

Coming down heavily on the BSF, she said its personnel were seen moving with BJP MPs.

Banerjee also asked the administration and police officers not to allow any inter-state and inter-district movement into the state.

She directed officials not to lobby for the return of family members or friends stranded in other states.

The Chief Minister cautioned that migrant workers from other states would come to Bengal once the lockdown was over on May 3.

“We have to take some precautions. The Chief Secretary (Rajiva Sinha) will finalise a protocol,” she said.

The Chief Minister said migrant workers stranded in districts of the state away from home were being allowed to return starting from Friday, and the entire process would be completed in two-three days.

Those travelling from one district to another would have to be put in quarantine for a few days if they had not been kept in isolation till now.

–IANS

ssp/prs