BSF nabs farmer on Punjab border with heroin

Chandigarh, July 14 (IANS) BSF troopers apprehended a farmer along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Ferozepur district and recovered nearly 700 grams of heroin from him, a Border Security Force spokesman said on Saturday.

The farmer, Major Singh, resident of Kamalwala village in Ferozepur district, was checked by BSF troopers when he was driving his tractor back from agricultural fields across the border security fence near border out post (BoP) Kulwant along the international border.

The BSF security recovered one packet of contraband from him which was later found to be 700 grams of heroin, valued at Rs 3.5 crore in the international market.

The BSF questioned him later.

The BSF has recovered over 162.66 kg of heroin, valued at over Rs 812 crore, in Punjab sector so far this year.

Punjab shares a 553-km long barbed wire fenced border with Pakistan.

–IANS

js/vd