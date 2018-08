Jammu, Aug 4 (IANS) A Border Security Force (BSF) officer was injured in Pakistani firing on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, sources said on Saturday.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) S.K. Mishra was on a routine patrol when he was hit by sniper fire in the Sunderbani sector on Friday evening.

“He has been shifted to hospital for treatment,” the BSF sources added.

