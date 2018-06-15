BSF, Punjab Police recovers heroin haul along border

Chandigarh, June 20 (IANS) In a joint operation, BSF troopers and the Punjab Police’s Counter Intelligence on Wednesday recovered nearly 4 kg heroin along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Amritsar district, BSF officials said.

The heroin, valued at nearly Rs 20 crore in the international market, was recovered near the border outpost (BoP) Kakkar in Amritsar, around 300 km from here.

The recovery was made following a special joint search operation by the Border Security Force and police Counter Intelligence unit following information in this regard.

The heroin was packed in nine packets and buried in an agricultural field between the International Border and border security fence.

The BSF has recovered nearly 150 kg of heroin along the international boundary with Pakistan so far this year.

Punjab shares a 553-km long international border, with a barbed wire fence, with Pakistan.

–IANS

