BSF, Rangers exchange sweets on Pakistan I-Day

Chandigarh, Aug 14 (IANS) The Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistani Rangers exchanged sweets on Tuesday on the international border in Punjab on the occasion of Pakistan’s 72th Independence Day.

The sweets were exchanged at a ceremony and both sides wished each other well at the Attari checkpost, 30 km from Amritsar city.

Indian and Pakistani border guards had skipped exchanging sweets in recent times due to border tensions.

The exchange of sweets takes place on Independence Day, national days and festivals like Eid and Diwali.

–IANS

vg/mr