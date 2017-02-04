BSF repatriates Pakistani border crosser

Amritsar, Feb 4 (IANS) The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday handed over a Pakistani national who had crossed into Indian territory inadvertently in the Amritsar sector to the Pakistan Rangers, BSF officials said here.

Nemshah, aged around 35 years, and resident of village Nagga Chak, Faislabad (Pakistan), was apprehended by BSF troopers after he inadvertently crossed the International Boundary (IB), entered Indian territory and reached near the border security fence, a BSF spokesman said.

The Pakistani national was apprehended in the operation area of Border Out Post (BoP) Rattan Khurd in Amritsar sector.

“The Pakistan Rangers were contacted and the apprehended Pakistani national was handed over to them, being an inadvertent border crosser, on humanitarian grounds,” the spokesman added.

–IANS

