BSF rescues over 200 in Thrissur, aiding rehabilitation work

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 22 (IANS) Besides performing their duty of guarding the country’s borders, the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel are also playing a crucial role in Kerala calamity where they have rescued over 200 flood-affected people.

The border guards have also been extending support to rehabilitate those residing in camps in Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram and other districts in Kerala where worst floods in nearly a century have rendered lakhs of people homeless and as many as 370 dead this monsoon season.

The Central paramilitary force, who moved to the deluge-hit Thrissur on August 10, has been preparing food in nearby camps and distributing among the needy as well as helping in the rehabilitation operation, a force statement said.

Besides, the BSF personnel, irrespective of the rank, have also been collecting and dispatching the relief material to the affected areas, said the statement, adding that “a medical unit led by an experienced BSF doctor with all necessary medicines has been dispatched”.

Rescue and relief operations are being carried out by the BSF in Maala, Moorkanikkara, Koratty, Annamanada and Chalakkudy areas of Thrissur district, led by Deputy Inspector General, BSF, Thiruvananthapuram Sector, said the statement.

BSF Commandant Ajith Kumar, who is handling a force’s unit in Thrissur, told IANS: “We have deployed our 200 personnel in administration and other duties to extend all-out support. We have so far rescued over 200 stranded people.”

Kumar said four speed boats are engaged in the rescue operations in addition to our relief operations. “Initially the speed boats were used to rescue people. Now, as the water receded, they are being used to distribute foods and other materials to the people.”

“We are also assisting people in clearing debris and mud. We are providing carpenters to help in reparing houses. Water is receding but there is lot of mud and poisonous animals like snakes coming out. People don’t want to get back to their houses because of these issues,” Kumar added.

–IANS

rak/nir