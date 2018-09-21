BSF saves 3 children from drowning in Ravi

Chandigarh, Sep 26 (IANS) Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers rescued three children from the flooded Ravi in the Amritsar sector along the India-Pakistan border on Wednesday.

“Due to recent incessant rains in Himachal Pradesh, the Ravi is in spate — the water level has risen up to 20 feet,” said a BSF spokesman.

“On September 26, a telephone call was received from a civilian caller that three children of Gujjar Basti were stuck in the flooded river,” the spokesman said.

“The caller said these children would drown and may drift towards Pakistan if not rescued,” the spokesman said.

Gujjar Basti is located near the Ravi, adjacent to border outpost (BoP) Shahpur in the Amritsar sector, around 300km from here.

“A BSF rescue team rushed to the spot and launched rescue operation with the help of force’s water wing troops,” said the spokesman.

“The troops successfully saved the trapped children and handed them to their parents. The condition of the children is normal except Mohammad Surmu who is under observation of doctors as he almost drowned and lost consciousness when rescued,” the spokesman said.

–IANS

js/prs