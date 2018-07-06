BSF seizes 15 kg silver ornaments in Bengal

Kolkata, July 10 (IANS) The Border Security Force has seized over 15 kg of silver ornaments worth Rs 6.38 lakh from West Bengal’s Nadia district, a BSF officer said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, BSF troopers from Haldarpara outpost mounted a vigil on the India-Bangladesh border near Krishnagar area on Saturday afternoon.

“Two Bangladeshi smugglers approached the border fence while their India counterparts threw four packets over to the Bangladesh side. However, when the troopers challenged them, the smugglers ran away but left the packets behind,” the officer said.

A search led to seizure of 16 packets of silver ornaments weighing 15.95 kg.

BSF has so far seized 68.948 kg silver worth Rs 25.5 lakh and arrested three smugglers so far in 2018 on its south Bengal frontier.

–IANS

mgr/tsb/vm