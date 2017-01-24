BSF seizes 3.6 kg opium in Bengal, arrests two smugglers

Kolkata, Jan 24 (IANS) Border Security Force personnel on Tuesday arrested two smugglers from West Bengal’s Malda district for illegal possession of 3.6 kg of opium, officials said.

Acting on a tip off, the troopers along with Narcotics Control Bureau officials and West Bengal police’s Criminal Investigation Department sleuths conducted a joint raid at a house in Sasani village and arrested the house owners for illegally storing opium, the official said.

“Two persons named Jia Ul Houqe and Ataul Rehman of Sasani village were arrested from their house for keeping 3.6 kg of opium in four packets concealed in a plastic bag,” R.P.S. Jaiswal, DIG PRO of BSF South Bengal Frontier confirmed.

The duo were handed over to the NCB officials along with the drug seized from the house.

The South Bengal Frontier of BSF has already seized eight kg of opium and arrested three narcotics smugglers in 2017, the official added.

–IANS

