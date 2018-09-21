BSF seizes 7.5 Kg silver ornaments in Bengal

Kolkata, Sep 26 (IANS) The BSF on Tuesday seized 7.5 Kg silver ornaments valued at Rs 3,01,500 from two persons at Khajibagan under Krishnangar Sector in Nadia district of West Bengal.

The alleged culprits, however, managed to flee, a Border Security Force (BSF) release said.

Acting on a specific information about smuggling of silver ornaments from near Khajibagan border outpost of 113 Battalion under Krishnanagar Sector, BSF personnel conducted a special operation and found two persons suspiciously approaching the Indo-Bangladesh Border Road from India.

When they were challenged by the BSF personnel, they threw away the bag they were carrying and ran towards the India side taking advantage of banana orchard and bamboo bushes.

“The operation party searched the area and recovered the bag containing 7.5 Kgs of silver ornaments having an approximate value of Rs 3,01,500 wrapped with a brown plastic tape.

The seized items have been handed over to Customs authorities in Banpur for further legal action.

This year, BSF South Bengal Frontier has seized 91.288 Kgs of silver worth Rs 34,24,149, approximately, besides apprehending three smugglers.

