BSF seizes Bangladesh-bound drugs in Tripura

Agartala, April 6 (IANS) Border Security Force (BSF) troopers on Friday seized a huge quantity of drugs bound for Bangladesh and arrested a smuggler in Tripura, a BSF official said.

“The troopers arrested Indian national Rashid Mia, 32, and seized 481 kg dry ‘ganja’ from his house in border village of Jatrapur in western Tripura. The market price of the contraband is Rs 24 lakh.”

The dried marijuana was buried in the ground by Mia, whose elder brother Mophis Mia, 35, fled before the raid.

In another raid, the troopers seized 2,895 habit-forming tablets in Srimantapur, also in Sepahijala district.

A group of smugglers, carrying the tablets valued at Rs 1,447,500, in polythene bags ran away after throwing the contraband on seeing the BSF jawans.

Another BSF official said that 4,566 tablets of a habit-forming drug was seized last week at Mankachar in Assam and 110 tablets in Meghalaya’s Garo Hills. These drugs were en route to Bangladesh.

Samsul Alam and Noor Mohammad were arrested in the case.

Tripura (856 km), Meghalaya (443 km), Mizoram (318 km), and Assam (263 km) share an 1,880-km border with Bangladesh.

–IANS

sc/tsb/vm