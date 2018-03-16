BSF seizes seven gold biscuits in Bengal

Kolkata, March 16 (IANS) Border Security Force personnel seized seven gold biscuits, weighing 1.165 kg and valued at approximately Rs 37.36 lakh, near the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal’s Solak, a BSF statement said on Friday.

Acting on a tip off, a party of BSF was waiting hidden in an area close to the Indo-Bangladesh Border Fence in Krishnanagar sector on Thursday when they observed a Bangladeshi national approaching near the fence from the other side.

The troopers immediately challenged him, but he threw one article over the fence towards India side, before fleeing back towards the Bangladeshi village of Tangrail, the statement said.

On a thorough search of the area, the troopers recovered nylon socks, in which was hidden seven gold biscuits, wrapped with polythene.

The seized biscuits have been handed over to Customs authority at Bagdah for further legal action, the release said.

During the ongoing year, the BSF’s South Bengal Frontier has seized 1.515 kg of gold valued over Rs 48 lakh and apprehended a gold smuggler so far.

–IANS

ssp/vd