Srinagar, May 7 (IANS) A Border Security Force (BSF) trooper shot himself dead in Humhama area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Badgam district.

Police said Awdish Singh, who was a driver constable in BSF’s 82 battalion, took the extreme step on Sunday evening.

“He was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Investigation is on to know the reasons why he did this,” a police officer said.

–IANS

