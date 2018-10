Lucknow, Oct 3 (IANS) Accusing the Congress of finishing her party, BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday ruled out an alliance with the Congress in the coming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

“The Congress is two steps ahead of the BJP in attempts to finish the BSP. We have decided that the party would not ally with the Congress in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan at any cost,” she said.

