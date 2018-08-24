Buddhist monk detained for sexually abusing minors

Patna, Aug 29 (IANS) A Buddhist monk was detained on Wednesday after minor children in Bodh Gaya in Bihar alleged he had sexually abused them, officials said.

The monk, Bhante Sanghpriya, was detained for interrogation after 15 minor children, from Prasanna Joyti Buddhist School and Meditation Centre in Mastipur near Buddhist holy shrine in Bodh Gaya, complained about him, district police official Anil Kumar said.

The residential Buddhist school-cum-meditation centre is run by the accused Buddhist monk, who had reportedly forced some minor children for unnatural sex, it was mentioned in the police complaint by the children.

All the victims, aged between 6 to 12, belong to Assam.

–IANS

ik/pgh/vm