Budding footballer dies while playing

Kalna (West Bengal), Aug 13 (IANS) A pall of gloom descended on Kalna as 18-year-old goalkeeper Ripon Mali died after collapsing on the field during a football match at Nischintapur village in East Burdwan district, locals said.

Ripon Mali was trying to snatch the ball from the opposing team’s forward in the air when he collapsed on Sunday.

He was rushed to the Kalna Sub-divisional Hospital where he was declared dead.

Mali was hired by local teams, and was featuring for Chaitanyapur XI against Doctor’s XI.

