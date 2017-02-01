Budget a damp squib, lacks vision: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday dubbed the Union Budget a “damp squib” saying that it lacked vision and did not address key issues like job creation and agrarian distress.

Reacting to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s Union Budget, Gandhi attacked the Narendra Modi government over the railway safety and questioned the Prime Minister’s dream project of bullet train.

“We were expecting fireworks, instead got a damp squib. The budget lacked vision,” Gandhi told the media.

“The shock that this government gave through demonetisation, the expectation was the government will do something for the poor, farmers the unemployed. But there is no clear vision. He (Jaitley) did a lot of sher-o-shayari, gave a good speech but there is no basis.

“The Finance Minister’s job is to show a broad road map on issues like job creation, farmers’ issues. But he said nothing on these fundamental things,” said Gandhi.

“I do not see any impact. If they really wanted to make use of this opportunity they should have made some big announcements, especially for farmers,” he said.

“Modi had promised of creating two crore jobs, but last year only 1.5 lakh jobs were created. This is shameful. Secondly the farmers are crying, they need waiver of their loans. This government talks so much of being pro-farmer but did nothing for them,” said Gandhi.

“Modi had also talked about (introducing) bullet trains, do we have one?”

“Railways’ fundamental problem is safety and this government has the worst record in that respect. But did they say anything on safety,” he asked.

Gandhi though welcomed Jaitley’s announcement of reducing cash donations to political parties from the current Rs 20,000 to Rs 2,000.

“It is good move. We will support whatever steps are taken for cleansing political funding,” added Gandhi.

