Budget highlights – 4

* Total allocation for rural, agricultural & allied sectors for 2017-18 is a record Rs 1,87,223 crore, up 24 per cent from last year
* Target for agricultural credit in 2017-18 has been fixed at a record Rs 10 lakh crore
* Coverage of Fasal Bima Yojana to go up from 30 per cent of cropped area, to 40 per cent in 2017-18, 50 per cent in 2018-19
* NABARD to set up dedicated micro-irrigation fund to be set to achieve Per Drop More Crop mission
* Corpus of NABARD’s long-term irrigation fund raised to Rs 40,000 crore
* Mini soil-testing labs in Krishi Vigyan Kendras to ensure 100 per cent coverage
* Highest ever allocation to MGNREGA at Rs 48,000 crore
*Merger of Railway Budget with Budget 2017 a historic step
* Transform, Energize and Clean India – #TECIndia – our agenda for the next year
* Advancement of budget will enable all ministries, departments to operationalize all schemes right from beginning of next fiscal
* Demonetisation aims to create a new normal, where the GDP would be bigger, cleaner and real
* Effects of demonetisation not expected to spill over to next year
* Firmly believe that GST, Demonetisation, built on JAM, will have an epoch-making impact on the lives of our people
* Recalls #MahatmaGandhi’s words: A right cause never fails
* 3 challenges in current global scenario:Monetary stance of US FED Reserve, Commodity prices specially crude oil & retreat from globalisation
* We have moved from a discretionary administration to a policy-based administration
* Expectations included burning issues like inflation and price rise, issue of corruption & crony capitalism
* Our government was elected amidst huge expectations of people, the underlying theme of expectations being good governance
* Hope to resolve all issues regarding GST via consultations
* We are moving from informal to formal economy & the Government is now seen as a trusted custodian of public money
