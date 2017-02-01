Budget highlights – 4

* Total allocation for rural, agricultural & allied sectors for 2017-18 is a record Rs 1,87,223 crore, up 24 per cent from last year

* Target for agricultural credit in 2017-18 has been fixed at a record Rs 10 lakh crore

* Coverage of Fasal Bima Yojana to go up from 30 per cent of cropped area, to 40 per cent in 2017-18, 50 per cent in 2018-19

* NABARD to set up dedicated micro-irrigation fund to be set to achieve Per Drop More Crop mission

* Corpus of NABARD’s long-term irrigation fund raised to Rs 40,000 crore

* Mini soil-testing labs in Krishi Vigyan Kendras to ensure 100 per cent coverage

* Highest ever allocation to MGNREGA at Rs 48,000 crore

*Merger of Railway Budget with Budget 2017 a historic step

* Transform, Energize and Clean India – #TECIndia – our agenda for the next year

* Advancement of budget will enable all ministries, departments to operationalize all schemes right from beginning of next fiscal

* Demonetisation aims to create a new normal, where the GDP would be bigger, cleaner and real

* Effects of demonetisation not expected to spill over to next year

* Firmly believe that GST, Demonetisation, built on JAM, will have an epoch-making impact on the lives of our people

* Recalls #MahatmaGandhi’s words: A right cause never fails

* 3 challenges in current global scenario:Monetary stance of US FED Reserve, Commodity prices specially crude oil & retreat from globalisation

* We have moved from a discretionary administration to a policy-based administration

* Expectations included burning issues like inflation and price rise, issue of corruption & crony capitalism

* Our government was elected amidst huge expectations of people, the underlying theme of expectations being good governance

* Hope to resolve all issues regarding GST via consultations

* We are moving from informal to formal economy & the Government is now seen as a trusted custodian of public money

