Budget highlights

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Highlights of the Union budget for 2017-18 presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in parliament on Wednesday:

* We have moved from a discretionary administration to a policy-based administration

* Expectations included burning issues like inflation and price rise, issue of corruption &amp; crony capitalism

* Our government was elected amidst huge expectations of people, the underlying theme of expectations being good governance

* Hope to resolve all issues regarding GST via consultations* We are moving from informal to formal economy &amp; the Government is now seen as a trusted custodian of public money

–IANS

