Budget imprint of Modi’s idea of development: Prabhu

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Hailing the 2017-18 Union Budget, Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu on Wednesday said it was an imprint of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s idea of development and it will bring social equity.

“This budget is the imprint of the ideas of PM Modi,” the Railway Minister said after the presentation of the Union Budget by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the Lok Sabha.

“A new era has begun by not only adhering to fiscal prudence but also bringing social equity at the same time,” Prabhu said.

He said there will be growth because of huge investments that are happening. “For example in railways, the provision for Rs 1.31 lakh crore for capital expenditure is unprecedented in the railway history,” he said.

–IANS

