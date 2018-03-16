Budget session of Odisha Assembly set to be stormy

Bhubaneswar, March 19 (IANS) The Budget session of the Odisha Assembly starting on Tuesday is likely to be stormy as the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are set to raise a host of issues to corner the BJD government.

The main opposition party Congress has decided to raise the issues of deteriorating law and order, acute shortage of drinking water, large-scale vacancies of teachers and “anti-farmer policies” of the government among others.

“We will raise issues that affect the common man. Even though the government is claiming it has taken several welfare programmes, the fact is it has failed to provide even basic facilities to the people,” said state Congress chief Taraprasad Bahinipati.

State BJP President Basanta Panda said the deteriorating law and order situation, lack of proper health services in rural areas, neglect of farmers and several other issues will be raised during the session.

On the other hand, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has decided to voice its concern over what it called “neglect by Centre”. The party also said that it was ready to discuss any issue to be raised by the opposition parties.

“We will raise issues including non-revision of minimum support price (MSP) on paddy and rejection of the government’s demand to create three new railway divisions under the East Coast Railway (ECR) and Mahanadi and Polavaram water disputes,” said Deputy Government Chief Whip Rohit Pujari.

The Budget session of the Odisha Assembly will commence here on March 20 with the address of Governor S.C. Jamir to the House.

The session will continue till May 5 in two phases: the first part will continue from March 20 to March 31 and the second from April 11 to May 5.

Finance Minister Shashi Bhusan Behera will present the state’s annual budget for the year 2018-19 on March 23.

–IANS

