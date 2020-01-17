Budget session of Odisha Assembly to begin on Feb 14

Bhubaneswar, Jan 21 (IANS) The budget session of the Odisha Assembly will begin from February 14 and continue till April 9, said a notification issued by the Parliamentary Affairs Department on Tuesday.

State Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari will table the annual budget for the year 2020-21 on February 18.

The budget session with 31 working days will be held in two phases. The session will begin with the address of Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, said the notification.

While the first session will be held between February 14 and 26, the second session will begin from March 11 to April 9, it said.

–IANS

