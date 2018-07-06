Buffon says thrilled, motivated by joining PSG

Paris, July 9 (IANS) Italian veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon said on Monday that he felt thrilled to be in the French capital as the newest footballers of Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

The legendary keeper, who won the 2006 FIFA World Cup with Italy, spoke during his official presentation ceremony at the Parc des Princes stadium, after leaving serial Serie A champions Juventus in a free transfer on Friday to PSG on a one-year contract with an option for a second season, reported Efe.

“I have joined Paris with a child’s enthusiasm,” Buffon said during the press conference, as quoted on PSG’s official website.

“I am very happy to be here with you. I am very excited by this new challenge. I can already feel a very special energy here,” the veteran keeper added.

“Obviously I’m 40 years old, but I am in good health and I’m mentally strong,” he said, adding “I want to keep playing until my body can’t keep going. When that’s the case, I’ll stop.”

“I still feel deep inside that I have something more to give. And that’s what happened,” he reiterated.

Saying he has not been promised the starting position, he explained that “Everyone will try to have an important role in the squad. I will try to show that I am still a good goalkeeper.”

Winning the UEFA Champions League title with PSG would be a great career milestone for Buffon, as he has reached the final in 2003, 2015, and 2017 but never won.

“I’ve come to an ambitious club, where everyone wants to win. I’ll do my best to help the team achieve the best results that can be achieved, but the Champions League won’t be an obsession,” he said.

