Bugatha, Parul to lead Indian challenge in TSK 25K run

Kolkata, Dec 9 (IANS) Tata Steel Kolkata 25K will see a 25-member strong Indian contingent fighting it out for the top spot with Srinu Bugatha and Parul Chaudhary leading the charge in the only IAAF accredited Silver Label race at this unique distance.

The race carrying a prize money of $1,00,000 on December 15 will see Srinu Bugatha, who took the top spot at the recently concluded Delhi Half Marathon. He will receive stiff competition from Harshad Mhatre, who came third in Delhi, and Durga Bahadur Budha, who finished in fifth place in Delhi.

In the women’s category, Parul Chaudhary, Priti Lamba and Chinta Yadav are among the top women contestants this year. Parul and Chinta Yadav finished second and third in Delhi Half Marathon, respectively.

The squad

Men: Srinu Bugatha, Durga Bahadur Budha, Anish Thapa, Harshad Mhatre, L. Ranjan Singh, Anil Kumar Yadav, Tirtha Pun, Anand Singh Rawat, Vicky Tomer, Batstrang A Sangma, Deepak Kumbhar

Women: Parul Chaudhary,Chinta Yadav, Priti Lamba, Kiranjeet Kaur, Shyamali Singh, Chandrakala Sharma, Arpita Saini, Kiran Sahdev, Kavita Yadav, Nandini Gupta

