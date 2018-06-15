Bukhari victim of collective negligence: Chidambaram

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Friday said senior Kashmiri journalist Shujaat Bukhari, who was shot dead by militants in Srinagar on Thursday, was “a victim of collective negligence”.

“Shujaat Bukhari was a victim of the collective negligence of all those who have the duty to find a political solution to the Kashmir issue,” tweeted Chidambaram.

“Both Islamic fundamentalism and hyper-nationalism are the obstacles to a solution. Meanwhile, numerous lives of jawans and citizens are lost,” he added.

–IANS

sid/vd