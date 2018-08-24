Bullet train ticket will be costlier than airplane’s: Rahul

London, Aug 25 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a dig at the Modi government’s ambitious bullet train project, saying that the train’s ticket will be costlier than that for an airplane.

“The bullet train is not moving. You can have a fancy poster of bullet train, but the cost of a ticket in bullet train is more than an airline ticket,” Gandhi said during his interaction with the Indian Journalist Association here.

“If we were offered the bullet train money by the Japanese, our response would be, give us the money and help us strengthen Indian railway infrastructure,” Gandhi said.

The Congress leader stated that Modi had said that “bullet train is not important”. “The world has to see that we can make a bullet train. It’s all about perception, not the truth. That stuff doesn’t work,” Gandhi added.

The high-speed train project, whose foundation stone was laid last year, will link Ahmedabad to Mumbai at a cost Rs 1.08 lakh crore.

