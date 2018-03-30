Bulleya singer Amit Mishra wants to croon for Hrithik Roshan

Bollywood’s astounding singer Amit Mishra, who has sung in films featuring Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, currently wants to check lending his voice to actor Hrithik Roshan off his bucket list. Mishra told in an email interview that “There are a lot of actors on his list that he would like to sing for Hrithik Roshan.

Mishra feels Hrithik is such a great actor, performer and an amazing dancer and would also love to sing again for actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra”.

Presently Mishra is looking forward to the US tour, which will commence on April 6, with composer Pritam and more artistes. He is performing with the music maestro himself and is going to the US and will be performing in various cities, which he feels is such a great opportunity and it has always been a pleasure to work with Pritamda.

According to sources Mishra has sung solo songs, but is also known for doing duets with other male singers. He said singers are only elements that convey a director’s and music director’s vision and they always know the best. Amit has worked with singers like Arijit Singh and Kamaal Khan. He is looking forward to work with more directors artistes. Stay connected for more refreshments.