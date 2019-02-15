Bundesliga: Poulsen brace helps Leipzig to win over Stuttgart

Stuttgart (Germany), Feb 17 (IANS) Denmark forward Yussuf Poulsen scored a brace of goals for RB Leipzig, leading his side to a 3-1 victory over host VfB Stuttgart in a Bundesliga match held here.

With the win at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Saturday, Leipzig strengthened its grip on the fourth spot in the standings with 41 points, while Stuttgart stayed in the 16th and third-to-last place with 15 points, reports Efe news.

Leipzig went into the lead at early stages thanks to Poulsen’s 1-0 goal just six minutes into the play, when he connected with a ricocheted ball from the Stuttgart defence, following a cross from German striker Timo Werner.

Stuttgart’s reaction was fast, with Switzerland midfielder Steven Zuber drawing level with a penalty in the 16th minute. The goal sparked wild celebrations among the home side’s supporters.

After the intermission, Austria winger Marcel Sabitzer made it 2-1 for Leipzig with a right-footed free-kick shot from outside the area in the 68th minute, while Poulsen scored his second and Leipzig’s 3-1 goal six minutes later, from a pass delivered by teammate Tyler Adams of the US.

In other German football league action in the day, Wolfsburg thrashed visiting FSV Mainz 3-0 at the Volkswagen Arena, to provisionally climb into the fifth spot in the standings with 35 points, while Mainz sits in the 11th place with 27 points.

Elsewhere in Bundesliga, FC Schalke and Freiburg played to a scoreless draw at VELTINS-Arena, to stay in the 14th spot with 23 points, one point behind 13th-placed Freiburg.

–IANS

ajb/ksk