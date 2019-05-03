Burning Russian plane makes emergency landing; 13 dead

Moscow, May 6 (IANS) At least 13 people were killed after a fire broke out aboard an Aeroflot flight in Russia on Sunday, the media reported.

Citing TASS news agency, CNN reported the Russian Superjet 100 was flying from Moscow to Murmansk when a fire broke out on board.

Aeroflot Flight SU1492 returned to Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport, making a hard landing, news agency Interfax reported.

Videos on social media show the plane engulfed in flames on the tarmac and people evacuating through emergency slides.

A passenger in a plane waiting to depart Moscow posted this video on Instagram.

The plane had 73 passengers on board, according to TASS.

Aeroflot, the unofficial national airline of Russia, confirmed that the fire occurred but has not commented yet on casualties.

–IANS

pgh/