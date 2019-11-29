Burnt corpse of young woman recovered from mango orchard

Kolkata, Dec 6 (IANS) The burnt body of an unidentified young woman was recovered in Englishbazar block of West Bengal’s Malda district, amidst suspicion that she was raped and murdered.

The police did not confirm rape, but said there were injured marks in her private parts.

According to the villagers, the body was found from a mango orchard in Dhantala area on Thursday.

“We found the body on Thursday and immediately alerted the local police station,” said a local resident Animesh Das.

District police superintendent Alok Rajghoria said the samples have been collected and sent for post mortem. “Once we get the post mortem findings, we will try to identify the corpse and ascertain how she died

Deputy police superintendent Prashanta Debnath said there were injuries in private parts. “She was burnt to death. Kerosene oil was used.”

