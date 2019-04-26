Burqa, ghoonghat are same, ban both: Javed Akhtar

Bhopal, May 2 (IANS) Amid demand over ban on burqa (loose garment covering the whole body from head to feet worn by MUslim women), noted lyricist Javed Akhtar on Thursday advocated ban it as well as ghoonghat (a veil or headscarf worn by some married Hindu, Sikh and Jain women).

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday in its mouth-piece “Saamana” called for a ban on the burqa at public places.

Reacting to the call, Akhtar said: “All women in my family have been professionals. My mother taught at Hamidiya Collage of Bhopal. I have never seen the burqa at my home. That’s why my knowledge about it is brief.”

“There is a controversy over the burqa. Iran is a hardliner Muslim country, but women don’t cover their faces there. A new law in Sri Lanka bars women from covering their faces. Whatever is your attire, the face should be visible,” he said.

“If someone wants this kind of law here, and if this is somebody’s opinion I don’t have any objection. But before the end of last phase of (Lok Sabha) elections, the government must announce that no woman will be allowed to use ghoonghat in Rajasthan,” Akhtar said.

Akhtar said: “Faces covered with the burqa or the ghoonghat, it’s same. If both would be removed, I would be happy”.

–IANS

